GSK (GSK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, GSK (GSK - Free Report) closed at $34.80, marking a +0.87% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.61%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drug developer had gained 0.09% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.55% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GSK as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 26, 2023. On that day, GSK is projected to report earnings of $0.84 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.49 billion, down 2.53% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.67 per share and revenue of $36.12 billion, which would represent changes of +6.07% and -9.04%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.38% higher. GSK is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Investors should also note GSK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.21.
Meanwhile, GSK's PEG ratio is currently 1.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.89 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.