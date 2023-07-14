Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 14, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of The Progressive Corporation ((PGR - Free Report) ) tumbled 13.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $0.50 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88 per share.
  • PepsiCo’s ((PEP - Free Report) ) shares gained 2.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 per share.
  • Shares of Conagra Brands ((CAG - Free Report) ) rose 0.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.62 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share.
  • Cintas’ ((CTAS - Free Report) ) shares increased 0.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $3.33 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.19 per share.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) - free report >>

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) - free report >>

Conagra Brands (CAG) - free report >>

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples finance industrial-products