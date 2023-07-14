We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Kura Sushi (KRUS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Kura Sushi is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 221 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Kura Sushi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRUS' full-year earnings has moved 134.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, KRUS has gained about 128.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 17.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Kura Sushi is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Lovesac (LOVE - Free Report) . The stock is up 30.7% year-to-date.
In Lovesac's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Kura Sushi belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.3% so far this year, meaning that KRUS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Lovesac, however, belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #36. The industry has moved +22% so far this year.
Kura Sushi and Lovesac could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.