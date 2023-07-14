We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is M.D.C. (MDC) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 100 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDC's full-year earnings has moved 40.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, MDC has moved about 49.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 32.9%. This shows that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
M/I Homes (MHO - Free Report) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 95.8%.
The consensus estimate for M/I Homes' current year EPS has increased 13.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 53.1% so far this year, meaning that MDC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. M/I Homes is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. and M/I Homes as they could maintain their solid performance.