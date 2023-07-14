We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Livent (LTHM) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Livent (LTHM - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Livent is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 241 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Livent is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LTHM's full-year earnings has moved 12.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that LTHM has returned about 42.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 8%. This means that Livent is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA - Free Report) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.3%.
The consensus estimate for Orla Mining Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 100% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Livent belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry, a group that includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #198 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.3% this year, meaning that LTHM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Orla Mining Ltd. belongs to the Mining - Gold industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #166. The industry has moved +12.9% year to date.
Livent and Orla Mining Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.