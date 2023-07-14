We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Fluence Energy (FLNC) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Fluence Energy, Inc. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 250 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Fluence Energy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLNC's full-year earnings has moved 8.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that FLNC has returned about 66.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 0.5%. This means that Fluence Energy, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN - Free Report) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 67.3%.
The consensus estimate for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 107.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Fluence Energy, Inc. belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.3% this year, meaning that FLNC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. belongs to the Solar industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #81. The industry has moved -7.9% year to date.
Fluence Energy, Inc. and Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.