JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) reported $41.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.5%. EPS of $4.37 for the same period compares to $2.76 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $37.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.62, the EPS surprise was +20.72%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how JPMorgan Chase & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net loan charged-off on Average loans (Total retained loans): 0.47% compared to the 0.45% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance: $3,343.78 billion versus $3,234.50 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Total Non-Performing Assets: $7.84 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.37 billion.
- Total Non-Performing Loans: $7.27 billion versus $6.72 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Investment securities gains/(losses): -$900 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$463.43 million.
- Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Banking- Investment Banking: $1.49 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.58 billion.
- Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Banking- Payments: $2.45 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.15 billion.
- Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Banking- Lending: $299 million compared to the $281.76 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Total Banking: $4.24 billion compared to the $4.02 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Markets & Securities Services- Fixed Income Markets: $4.57 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.90 billion.
- Revenue By Line of Business- Home Lending: $1.01 billion compared to the $770.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Revenue- Corporate & Investment Bank- Markets & Securities Services- Securities Services: $1.22 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.