What Awaits Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) in Q2 Earnings?
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on July 19. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%.
Q2 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.18 per share, which indicates growth of 6.3% year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $123.6 million, suggesting an improvement of 7.2% from the year-ago reported figure.
Factors to Note
MCRI’s results in the quarter under review is likely to benefit from robust casino, food and beverage, and hotel growth. The company is gaining from ongoing momentum in business at Monarch Black Hawk.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for casino, hotel, and food and beverage revenues is pegged at $70 million, $18.6 million and $29.8 million, implying increases of 9.4%, 1.8% and 4.8% year over year, respectively. The consensus estimate for other revenues is pegged at $4.7 million, up 1% year over year. However, high operating expenses are likely to have marred margin in the quarter to be reported.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Monarch Casino & Resort this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Monarch Casino & Resort has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.
