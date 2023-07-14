Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cardlytics (CDLX) Surges 13.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Cardlytics (CDLX - Free Report) shares rallied 13.2% in the last trading session to close at $9.76. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 51% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefiting from the company’s continued focus on product leadership, partnership, cost-discipline and prudent investments.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +41.5%. Revenues are expected to be $69.37 million, down 8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Cardlytics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CDLX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Cardlytics is part of the Zacks Technology Services industry. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 14.5% higher at $19.30. MARA has returned 74% in the past month.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -91.3% over the past month to -$0.03. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +95.1%. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


