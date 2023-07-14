We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Royal Caribbean (RCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Royal Caribbean (RCL - Free Report) closed at $97.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.52% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.
Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 3.5% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Royal Caribbean as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Royal Caribbean to post earnings of $1.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 175.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.38 billion, up 54.74% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.73 per share and revenue of $13.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +163.07% and +48.66%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Royal Caribbean. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% higher within the past month. Royal Caribbean currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Royal Caribbean is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.01. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.92.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.