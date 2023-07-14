We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $105.31, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 97.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.
Coinbase Global, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Coinbase Global, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.85 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 82.83%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $648.93 million, down 19.72% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.59 per share and revenue of $2.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +78.11% and -12.2%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.53% higher. Coinbase Global, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Securities and Exchanges industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
