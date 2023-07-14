We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Target (TGT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Target (TGT - Free Report) closed at $130.92, marking a -1.43% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.
Coming into today, shares of the retailer had lost 3.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Target as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 16, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.55, up 297.44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.67 billion, down 1.41% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.19 per share and revenue of $110.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +36.05% and +1.06%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.68% lower. Target is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Target has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.22 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.82.
Meanwhile, TGT's PEG ratio is currently 1.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TGT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
