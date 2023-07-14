We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH - Free Report) closed at $55.87, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.
Heading into today, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had gained 5.84% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Amphastar Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 46.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $137.2 million, up 11.12% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.56 per share and revenue of $585.68 million. These totals would mark changes of +29.95% and +17.37%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.2% higher. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.59 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.35.
The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.