Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY - Free Report) closed at $42.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.35% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.8%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Infineon Technologies AG as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, up 38.46% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Infineon Technologies AG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Infineon Technologies AG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Infineon Technologies AG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.31.
Also, we should mention that IFNNY has a PEG ratio of 0.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.52 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.