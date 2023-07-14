We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Paysafe Limited (PSFE - Free Report) closed at $11.57, marking a -1.78% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 3.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Paysafe Limited as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Paysafe Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.67%.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Paysafe Limited. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Paysafe Limited is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Paysafe Limited is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.35. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.33.
It is also worth noting that PSFE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.