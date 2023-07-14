We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Steel Dynamics (STLD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $106.36, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.
Heading into today, shares of the steel producer and metals recycler had gained 1.82% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.
Steel Dynamics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 19, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post earnings of $4.82 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.41 billion, down 12.98% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.09 per share and revenue of $19.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of -24.65% and -10.44%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Steel Dynamics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.58% higher. Steel Dynamics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Steel Dynamics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.19.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
