Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.90, moving -1.97% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 21.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.81, which means Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.