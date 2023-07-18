Should Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (
VBK Quick Quote VBK - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004.
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $14.54 billion, making it the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Growth
There's a lot of potential to investing in small cap companies, but with market capitalization below $2 billion, that high potential comes with even higher risk.
Growth stocks have higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. While these are expected to grow faster than the broader market, they also have higher valuations. Something to keep in mind is the higher level of volatility that is affiliated with growth stocks. Even though growth stocks are more likely to outperform their value counterparts in strong bull markets, value stocks have a record of delivering better returns in almost all markets than growth stocks.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.07%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.66%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 22.40% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Fair Isaac Corp. (
FICO Quick Quote FICO - Free Report) accounts for about 0.85% of total assets, followed by Targa Resources Corp. ( TRGP Quick Quote TRGP - Free Report) and Axon Enterprise Inc. ( AXON Quick Quote AXON - Free Report) . Performance and Risk
VBK seeks to match the performance of the CRSP U.S. Small Cap Growth Index before fees and expenses. The CRSP U.S. Small Cap Growth Index measures the investment return of small-capitalization growth stocks.
The ETF has gained about 17.71% so far this year and was up about 19.17% in the last one year (as of 07/17/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $192 and $237.88.
The ETF has a beta of 1.14 and standard deviation of 24.96% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 692 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VBK is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (
IJT Quick Quote IJT - Free Report) and the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF ( IWO Quick Quote IWO - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has $5.25 billion in assets, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has $10.21 billion. IJT has an expense ratio of 0.18% and IWO charges 0.23%. Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004.
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $14.54 billion, making it the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Growth
There's a lot of potential to investing in small cap companies, but with market capitalization below $2 billion, that high potential comes with even higher risk.
Growth stocks have higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. While these are expected to grow faster than the broader market, they also have higher valuations. Something to keep in mind is the higher level of volatility that is affiliated with growth stocks. Even though growth stocks are more likely to outperform their value counterparts in strong bull markets, value stocks have a record of delivering better returns in almost all markets than growth stocks.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.07%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.66%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 22.40% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO - Free Report) accounts for about 0.85% of total assets, followed by Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP - Free Report) and Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON - Free Report) .
Performance and Risk
VBK seeks to match the performance of the CRSP U.S. Small Cap Growth Index before fees and expenses. The CRSP U.S. Small Cap Growth Index measures the investment return of small-capitalization growth stocks.
The ETF has gained about 17.71% so far this year and was up about 19.17% in the last one year (as of 07/17/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $192 and $237.88.
The ETF has a beta of 1.14 and standard deviation of 24.96% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 692 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VBK is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT - Free Report) and the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has $5.25 billion in assets, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has $10.21 billion. IJT has an expense ratio of 0.18% and IWO charges 0.23%.
Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.