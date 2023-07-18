See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Buffalo Growth Fund (BUFGX - Free Report) . BUFGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.92%, management fee of 0.75%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.12%.
Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors I (FELIX - Free Report) : 0.75% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. FELIX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. FELIX, with annual returns of 26.8% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Transamerica Large Core R4 (TLAFX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TLAFX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. TLAFX has an expense ratio of 0.77%, management fee of 0.45%, and annual returns of 11.11% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.