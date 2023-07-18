We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is BJ's Restaurants (BJRI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
BJ's Restaurants is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 221 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BJ's Restaurants is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJRI's full-year earnings has moved 31% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, BJRI has gained about 29.9% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 17.5%. This shows that BJ's Restaurants is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) . The stock is up 117.6% year-to-date.
For Builders FirstSource, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 48.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, BJ's Restaurants belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.2% so far this year, meaning that BJRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Builders FirstSource falls under the Building Products - Retail industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #30. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.8%.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to BJ's Restaurants and Builders FirstSource as they could maintain their solid performance.