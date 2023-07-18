We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Astrazeneca (AZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Astrazeneca (AZN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $67.05, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.
Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical had lost 10.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.16%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Astrazeneca as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Astrazeneca to post earnings of $0.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.95%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.22 billion, up 4.17% from the year-ago period.
AZN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.66 per share and revenue of $45.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.91% and +3.1%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Astrazeneca should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.9% lower. Astrazeneca currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Astrazeneca is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.72, so we one might conclude that Astrazeneca is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that AZN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.64 at yesterday's closing price.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AZN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.