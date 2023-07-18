We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $43.95, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.
Heading into today, shares of the egg producer had lost 8.36% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Cal-Maine Foods as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 38.67%.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.24% lower. Cal-Maine Foods is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cal-Maine Foods has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.41 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.01.
It is also worth noting that CALM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CALM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.63 as of yesterday's close.
The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.