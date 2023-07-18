We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Copart, Inc. (CPRT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $93.74, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 3.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Copart, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Copart, Inc. to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.02%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $950.04 million, up 7.55% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.46 per share and revenue of $3.82 billion, which would represent changes of +10.31% and +9.17%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.48% higher within the past month. Copart, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Copart, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 38.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 38.03, so we one might conclude that Copart, Inc. is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.