Lamb Weston (LW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Lamb Weston (LW - Free Report) closed at $113 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.
Heading into today, shares of the frozen foods supplier had lost 1.43% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.
Lamb Weston will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2023. On that day, Lamb Weston is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.65 billion, up 43.46% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lamb Weston. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.4% higher. Lamb Weston is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Lamb Weston's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.8, which means Lamb Weston is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that LW has a PEG ratio of 0.53 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.8 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.