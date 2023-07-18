We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Patterson Cos. (PDCO - Free Report) closed at $32.53, marking a +1.43% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical supplies maker had gained 12.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.
Patterson Cos. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Patterson Cos. to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.57 billion, up 3.23% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $6.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.31% and +3.79%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Patterson Cos. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.84% higher. Patterson Cos. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Patterson Cos.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.36, so we one might conclude that Patterson Cos. is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, PDCO's PEG ratio is currently 1.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PDCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.