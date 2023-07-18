We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
InTest Corporation (INTT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
inTest Corporation (INTT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $21.25, moving +1.87% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from inTest Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, inTest Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32.1 million, up 8.56% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $129 million. These totals would mark changes of +12.12% and +10.42%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for inTest Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. inTest Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that inTest Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.79 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.07, so we one might conclude that inTest Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
