Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD - Free Report) closed at $14.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.
Coming into today, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 0.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.16%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Goldman Sachs BDC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 8.16% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $109.16 million, up 40.94% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $435.05 million. These totals would mark changes of -7.14% and +21.7%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Goldman Sachs BDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.35, which means Goldman Sachs BDC is trading at a discount to the group.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GSBD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.