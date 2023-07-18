Should First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FNX) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 05/08/2007, the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (
FNX Quick Quote FNX - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $1.07 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Blend
Mid cap companies have market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. They usually have higher growth prospects than large cap companies and are less volatile than small cap companies. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.
Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.59%, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.17%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 21.70% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Builders Firstsource, Inc. (
BLDR Quick Quote BLDR - Free Report) accounts for about 0.49% of total assets, followed by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. ( RS Quick Quote RS - Free Report) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 4.62% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
FNX seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core Index before fees and expenses. The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core Index is an enhanced index which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 600 Mid Cap Index.
The ETF has added roughly 12.98% so far this year and it's up approximately 17.92% in the last one year (as of 07/18/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $80.01 and $99.52.
The ETF has a beta of 1.21 and standard deviation of 21.68% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 451 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FNX is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (
VO Quick Quote VO - Free Report) and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF ( IJH Quick Quote IJH - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has $55.95 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has $71.32 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%. Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FNX) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 05/08/2007, the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FNX - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $1.07 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Blend
Mid cap companies have market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. They usually have higher growth prospects than large cap companies and are less volatile than small cap companies. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.
Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.59%, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.17%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 21.70% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Builders Firstsource, Inc. (BLDR - Free Report) accounts for about 0.49% of total assets, followed by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 4.62% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
FNX seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core Index before fees and expenses. The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core Index is an enhanced index which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 600 Mid Cap Index.
The ETF has added roughly 12.98% so far this year and it's up approximately 17.92% in the last one year (as of 07/18/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $80.01 and $99.52.
The ETF has a beta of 1.21 and standard deviation of 21.68% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 451 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FNX is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO - Free Report) and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has $55.95 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has $71.32 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%.
Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.