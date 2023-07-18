Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Industrials - Aerospace & Defense segment of the equity market? You should consider the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (
XAR Quick Quote XAR - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/28/2011.
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Aerospace & Defense is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 12, placing it in bottom 25%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $1.55 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Aerospace & Defense segment of the equity market. XAR seeks to match the performance of the S&P Aerospace & Defense Select Industry Index before fees and expenses.
The S&P Aerospace & Defense Select Industry Index represents the aerospace & defense sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Stock Market Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the U.S. common stocks listed on the NYSE, AMEX, NASDAQ National Market and NASDAQ Global Select Market. The Aerospace & Defense Index is a modified equal weight index.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.47%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. Class A (
SPR Quick Quote SPR - Free Report) accounts for about 4.25% of total assets, followed by Axon Enterprise Inc ( AXON Quick Quote AXON - Free Report) and Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT Quick Quote LMT - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 40.20% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has added roughly 11.33% so far, and is up about 22.43% over the last 12 months (as of 07/18/2023). XAR has traded between $91.68 and $122.90 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.09 and standard deviation of 24.18% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 35 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, XAR is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (
PPA Quick Quote PPA - Free Report) tracks SPADE Defense Index and the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ( ITA Quick Quote ITA - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has $1.97 billion in assets, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has $5.79 billion. PPA has an expense ratio of 0.58% and ITA charges 0.39%. Bottom Line
