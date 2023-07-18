Is John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend category of the market, the John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (
JHMM Quick Quote JHMM - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 09/28/2015. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.
A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.
If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.
By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.
Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is managed by John Hancock. JHMM has been able to amass assets over $3.27 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap Index before fees and expenses.
The John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap Index comprises of a subset of securities in the U.S. Universe issued by companies whose market capitalizations are between the 200th and 951st largest U.S. company.
Cost & Other Expenses
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.41%.
JHMM's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 1.15%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector - about 20.10% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Nucor Corp (
NUE Quick Quote NUE - Free Report) accounts for about 0.60% of total assets, followed by Parker Hannifin Corp ( PH Quick Quote PH - Free Report) and United Rentals Inc ( URI Quick Quote URI - Free Report) .
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 4.86% of JHMM's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has added about 9.83% so far, and is up about 15.04% over the last 12 months (as of 07/18/2023). JHMM has traded between $42.60 and $51.69 in this past 52-week period.
The fund has a beta of 1.09 and standard deviation of 19.54% for the trailing three-year period, which makes JHMM a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 652 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (
VO Quick Quote VO - Free Report) tracks CRSP US Mid Cap Index and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF ( IJH Quick Quote IJH - Free Report) tracks S&P MidCap 400 Index. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has $55.95 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has $71.32 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend.
Bottom Line
