argenex SE (ARGX) Surges 27.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
argenex SE (ARGX - Free Report) shares rallied 27.8% in the last trading session to close at $484.43. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5.2% loss over the past four weeks.
argenx SE soars as the ADHERE study evaluating Vyvgart Hytrulo (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) to treat adults with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy met its primary endpoint. The study showed a 61% reduction in the risk of relapse with Vyvgart Hytrulo compared with the placebo.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.87 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +50.9%. Revenues are expected to be $247.19 million, up 190.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For argenex SE, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ARGX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
argenex SE belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.5% lower at $2.19. Over the past month, PRTK has returned 0.9%.
Paratek's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.31. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +6.1%. Paratek currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).