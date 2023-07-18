Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

From a technical perspective, Patterson Cos. (PDCO - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. PDCO recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, PDCO has gained 14.1%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account PDCO's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 8 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on PDCO for more gains in the near future.


Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today