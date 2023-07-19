We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) closed at $26.78, marking a +0.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.62%.
Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 1.1% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.2% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.3 billion, down 17.17% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.58 per share and revenue of $54.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.38% and -5.66%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.5% lower. Enterprise Products Partners is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enterprise Products Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.33 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.32.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
