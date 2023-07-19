We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $15.31, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.62%.
Coming into today, shares of the specialty retail had gained 13.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.
Aaron's Company, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 31, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, down 77.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $540.91 million, down 11.38% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $2.21 billion, which would represent changes of -41.55% and -1.73%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Aaron's Company, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.87% higher. Aaron's Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Aaron's Company, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.44. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.27.
The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
