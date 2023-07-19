We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) closed at $117.93, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.62%.
Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 1.47% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.
Advanced Micro Devices will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 45.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.32 billion, down 18.73% from the year-ago period.
AMD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $22.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.43% and -2.69%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% lower. Advanced Micro Devices is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Advanced Micro Devices's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 42. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.36.
Investors should also note that AMD has a PEG ratio of 6.88 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.57 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.