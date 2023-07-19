We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.55, moving -1.27% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.62%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 22.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $151.17 million, up 39.6% from the year-ago period.
CHPT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.48 per share and revenue of $691.02 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.43% and +47.62%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CHPT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.