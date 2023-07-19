We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR - Free Report) closed at $5.27, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.62%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 32.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.
Archer Aviation Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Archer Aviation Inc. to post earnings of -$0.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.67%.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Archer Aviation Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ACHR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.