We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
On Holding (ONON) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, On Holding (ONON - Free Report) closed at $35.33, marking a +0.17% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.62%.
Heading into today, shares of the running-shoe and apparel company had gained 17.84% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from On Holding as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect On Holding to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $464.84 million, up 53.68% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $1.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +103.45% and +55.6%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for On Holding. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.29% higher. On Holding is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that On Holding has a Forward P/E ratio of 59.58 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.29.
Investors should also note that ONON has a PEG ratio of 1.53 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Leisure and Recreation Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ONON in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.