Should iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 06/28/2004, the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (
ISCV) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $402 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Value
Small cap companies have market capitalization below $2 billion. They usually have higher potential than large and mid cap companies with stocks but higher risk.
Value stocks are known for their lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, but investors should also note their lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. While value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets when you consider long-term performance, growth stocks are more likely to outpace value stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.06%, making it the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.19%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 23.80% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Dicks Sporting Inc (
DKS) accounts for about 0.54% of total assets, followed by Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) and Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC).
The top 10 holdings account for about 4.09% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
ISCV seeks to match the performance of the MORNINGSTAR US SML CP BRD VLUE EXTD INDX before fees and expenses. The Morningstar US Small Cap Broad Value Extended Index comprises of small-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit value characteristics.
The ETF has added roughly 9.84% so far this year and it's up approximately 13.49% in the last one year (as of 07/19/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $47.53 and $59.69.
The ETF has a beta of 1.25 and standard deviation of 23.34% for the trailing three-year period. With about 1160 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, ISCV is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (
IWN) and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has $11.87 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has $25.76 billion. IWN has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VBR charges 0.07%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
