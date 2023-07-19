We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) A Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings Announcement?
Medical instrument provider Intuitive Surgical (ISRG - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter earnings results on Thursday after the bell. The maker of the popular da Vinci Surgical System, Intuitive Surgical is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. The established health care company has missed the earnings mark in two of the last four quarters. But with sales and earnings estimates projecting significant year-over-year increases, is ISRG a buy?
Intuitive Surgical is expected to post a profit of $1.32/share, which would reflect solid growth of 15.79% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have remained steady over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to rise 13.82% to $1.73 billion.
ISRG stock has surged nearly 34% this year. The health care giant is currently showing a negative Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) of -1.29%. As such, our proprietary Zacks Model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the upcoming announcement.