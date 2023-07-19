Back to top

Is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) A Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings Announcement?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Medical instrument provider Intuitive Surgical (ISRG - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter earnings results on Thursday after the bell. The maker of the popular da Vinci Surgical System, Intuitive Surgical is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. The established health care company has missed the earnings mark in two of the last four quarters. But with sales and earnings estimates projecting significant year-over-year increases, is ISRG a buy?

Intuitive Surgical is expected to post a profit of $1.32/share, which would reflect solid growth of 15.79% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have remained steady over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to rise 13.82% to $1.73 billion.

ISRG stock has surged nearly 34% this year. The health care giant is currently showing a negative Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) of -1.29%. As such, our proprietary Zacks Model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the upcoming announcement.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings healthcare investing medical medical-devices stock-performance