HAE or SYK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Products sector have probably already heard of Haemonetics (HAE - Free Report) and Stryker (SYK - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Haemonetics and Stryker are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that HAE likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than SYK has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
HAE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 25.77, while SYK has a forward P/E of 29.20. We also note that HAE has a PEG ratio of 2.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SYK currently has a PEG ratio of 3.10.
Another notable valuation metric for HAE is its P/B ratio of 5.65. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SYK has a P/B of 6.67.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to HAE's Value grade of B and SYK's Value grade of C.
HAE has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than SYK, so it seems like value investors will conclude that HAE is the superior option right now.