AXAHY vs. ZURVY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Insurance - Multi line stocks have likely encountered both Axa Sa (AXAHY - Free Report) and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (ZURVY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Axa Sa has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that AXAHY has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
AXAHY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.54, while ZURVY has a forward P/E of 12.74. We also note that AXAHY has a PEG ratio of 2.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ZURVY currently has a PEG ratio of 4.62.
Another notable valuation metric for AXAHY is its P/B ratio of 1.38. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ZURVY has a P/B of 2.57.
Based on these metrics and many more, AXAHY holds a Value grade of A, while ZURVY has a Value grade of D.
AXAHY sticks out from ZURVY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that AXAHY is the better option right now.