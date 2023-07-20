We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Enphase Energy (ENPH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $185.49, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.84%.
Coming into today, shares of the solar technology company had gained 7.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.
Enphase Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.26, up 17.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $727.98 million, up 37.3% from the year-ago period.
ENPH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.41 per share and revenue of $3.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.1% and +30.88%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.37% lower. Enphase Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Enphase Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 33.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.33, so we one might conclude that Enphase Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that ENPH has a PEG ratio of 1.34 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Solar was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.77 at yesterday's closing price.
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ENPH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.