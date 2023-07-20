We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $144.32, moving -1.43% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction supply company had gained 15.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.
Builders FirstSource will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $2.69 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 57.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.25 billion, down 38.68% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.38 per share and revenue of $16.54 billion, which would represent changes of -44.52% and -27.24%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.6% higher. Builders FirstSource currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Builders FirstSource currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.11, which means Builders FirstSource is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
