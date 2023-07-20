We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) closed at $470.77, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.84%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 8.41% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Nvidia as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.06, up 303.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.02 billion, up 64.35% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.77 per share and revenue of $42.78 billion, which would represent changes of +132.63% and +58.61%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.82% higher. Nvidia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Nvidia is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 61.13. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.62.
It is also worth noting that NVDA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NVDA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.65 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NVDA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.