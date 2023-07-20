We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Rivian Automotive (RIVN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $24.83, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars had gained 57.26% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 23.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.
Rivian Automotive will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.42, up 24.87% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $932.31 million, up 156.13% from the year-ago period.
RIVN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$5.10 per share and revenue of $4.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.56% and +151.14%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.55% higher within the past month. Rivian Automotive is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow RIVN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.