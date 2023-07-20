We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Devon Energy (DVN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Devon Energy (DVN - Free Report) closed at $50.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas exploration company had gained 4.64% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Devon Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Devon Energy to post earnings of $1.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 49.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.95 billion, down 29.8% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.86 per share and revenue of $15.84 billion, which would represent changes of -29.48% and -17.38%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Devon Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.56% lower within the past month. Devon Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Devon Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.62. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.16.
Also, we should mention that DVN has a PEG ratio of 0.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.39 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.