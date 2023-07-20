We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) closed at $62.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.1% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.84%.
Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 6.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Bristol Myers Squibb as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. On that day, Bristol Myers Squibb is projected to report earnings of $2.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.84 billion, down 0.37% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.05 per share and revenue of $46.62 billion, which would represent changes of +4.55% and +1%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower within the past month. Bristol Myers Squibb is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.06, so we one might conclude that Bristol Myers Squibb is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BMY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.