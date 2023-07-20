We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST - Free Report) closed at $182.04, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.
Heading into today, shares of the television broadcaster had gained 12.66% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nexstar Broadcasting Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 8, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Nexstar Broadcasting Group to post earnings of $2.88 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 48.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion, up 0.29% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.15 per share and revenue of $5.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of -51.12% and -2.02%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nexstar Broadcasting Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.32% higher. Nexstar Broadcasting Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Nexstar Broadcasting Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.94.
Meanwhile, NXST's PEG ratio is currently 1.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NXST's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.