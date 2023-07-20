We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Altria (MO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Altria (MO - Free Report) closed at $45.38, marking a -0.02% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.84%.
Heading into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 4.42% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.
Altria will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. On that day, Altria is projected to report earnings of $1.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.97%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.48 billion, up 1.9% from the year-ago period.
MO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.99 per share and revenue of $20.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.1% and +0.63%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher. Altria currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Altria has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.09 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.84.
It is also worth noting that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Tobacco industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.36 as of yesterday's close.
The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
